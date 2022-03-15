Twinning agreement signed by Girne and Ayvalık Municipalities

The twinning signing ceremony took place on 11th March 2022 in the Girne Municipality New Service Building Assembly Hall.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, Ayvalık (Turkey) Mayor Mesut Ergin, and Girne and Ayvalık Municipalities Council members and Girne Municipality Branch directors also attended the signing ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that they were happy to sign the town twinning protocol with Ayvalık Municipality, with whom they have been in good relations for many years, and noted that the good relations was being crowned by the signing of the protocol.

Güngördü said he was particularly happy that the protocol was implemented during his mayoral term, and thanked Ayvalık Mayor Mesut Ergin and council members of both towns for their contributions in the realisation of the protocol.

Emphasizing the many common features of Ayvalık and Girne, such as intense olive cultivation, cultural gastronomy, architectural and environmental characteristics and both being by the sea, Güngördü also said that Ayvalık is one of those cities where the kindness, tolerance and understanding of the Turkish people is at its utmost.

He believed that with the twinning protocol, existing good relations between the two towns would be greatly enhanced and that by developing joint cultural and artistic activities, economic relations and tourism between the two municipalities, the towns and their inhabitants will get to know each other better.

Reminding that there already are the “Olive Festival” in Girne and the “Olive Harvest Days” events in Ayvalık, he noted that these events will be further enriched with future collaborations.

Güngördü emphasized that olive trees, which are believed to have spread to the World from Hatay and the Mediterranean, symbolize immortality, health, fertility, long life, peace, love and tolerance, are of great importance to both regions. He believed the brotherhood between the Girne and Ayvalık municipalities would continue to flourish with peace and tolerance for many years.

Ayvalık Mayor Mesut Ergin, also expressed his satisfaction to be a twinned with Girne and said his Council had adopted the twinning decision unanimously. Further, they were enjoying the satisfaction of signing their first international twinning protocol with Girne, in the 3 year period.

Emphasizing that Ayvalık has many aspects similar to Girne with its proprietary buildings, olive trees, cultural artistic events, festivals, a nature park, various natural beauties and cultural features, Ergin noted that they wanted to sign many cultural, social and artistic joint projects and events following the protocol.

Expressing his belief that the people of both towns will get to know each other better with joint activities to be held in the process following the protocol, Ergin wished the twinning protocol between Girne and Ayvalık would be propitious.

After the speeches, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and Ayvalık Mayor Mesut Ergin signed the twinning protocol.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality