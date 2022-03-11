President Tatar met delegation of Turkic States Organization

President Tatar, who is in Antalya for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, met yesterday, 10th March with the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev and his delegation.

The meeting between the delegations took place at Nest Congress and Fair Centre.

President Ersin Tatar, Undersecretary Okan Donangil, Special Representative Ergün Olgun, Legal Advisor Sülen Karabacak and Special Advisor for International Relations and Diplomacy Hüseyin Işısal, took part at the meeting.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office