Kyrenia Animal Rescue still have a Job Vacancy

IS THIS YOU?

Are YOU looking for a full time position working with dogs and cats?

Are YOU hard working and prepared to work 6 days a week?

Are YOU in good health and willing to clean, treat, care for the animals, transport members of staff and animals, do a spot of DIY, in fact happy to lend your hand to anything for the benefit of our animals?

Do YOU have a clean local driving licence and ideally live west of Girne?

Are YOU a Kimlik Card holder? (Not essential as a work permit could be applied for the right person)

If YOU can answer YES to all these, we need YOU!

Please email your CV or details of your experience to our office on kartrnc@gmail.com