Malya martyrs were commemorated with a ceremony held in front of the Malya Martyrs Monument in Aydınköy yesterday (10 March 2022).

Asım Metti, a resident of Malya village, gave a speech at the ceremony. In his speech, Metti gave information about the struggle for freedom waged by the Turkish Cypriot people in the village of Malya on March 10, 1964.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office