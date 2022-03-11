Plays begın at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theater

The Theatre Days, which are the traditional activities of Girne and Çatalköy Municipalities but were interrupted due to the Pandemic, will take place in March 27th, which is World Theater Day and starts with the play “Award” on Friday, 11th March 2022 at 20.00pm.

According to the pandemic rules, the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre with a capacity of 150 people will have an audience of 70-80, and they will be asked for PCR or Antigen results within 24 hours at the entrance to the hall on the night .

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü reminded that cultural and artistic activities have been suspended for 2 years due to the pandemic or that they have come to life on the digital platform, and expressed that they are happy to bring the Theatre Days event back to life with the relaxation of the pandemic rules, in cooperation with Çatalköy Municipality. Güngördü invited all the public to the Theatre Days event.

Plays to be performed at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre:

Friday, March 11 “Award”

Thursday, March 17 “Waıtıng For Godot”

Saturday, March 19 “Insanoglu In Honor”

Tuesday, March 22 “Ah Thıs Is No Money”

24-25-26-27 March “Pygmalıon A Democracy Musıcal”

For more information contact: 0542 851 19 42

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality