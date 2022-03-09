Tulips held a Prostate Cancer event near Girne Social Life Center

Within the scope of 1-31 March Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Citizens were raised to awareness of the subject with the treadmill set up in front of the Center as well as brochure distribution.

Raziye Kocaismail, President of Tulips – Help Those With Cancer Association, said that prostate cancer is ahead of breast cancer and that they held an awareness event for the first time this year she noted that this awareness event held in Girne was fruitful and thanked the Mayor of Girne for his support.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that he has been following the work of Tulips – Help Those With Cancer Association with appreciation for many years. He said “The association fulfills an important duty in Northern Cyprus. Today, I would like to state that I am happy to be with the President of the Association, Raziye Kocaismail, and her team at the prostate cancer awareness event in front of the Social Life Center of Girne Municipality and to contribute to this awareness event. Early diagnosis can be used in all types of cancer. It is important in prostate cancer as well as other cancer. I would advise all men over the age of 50 to show sensitivity to this issue and not neglect their controls.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality