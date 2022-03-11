Girne Municipality contributed to the Birkan Uzun Memorial Forest

Girne Municipality Park and Garden Unit Employees contributed to the Birkan Uzun Memorial Forest, which was created in the Kalkanlı Region under the Presidency’s auspices in memory of Turkish Cypriot Mountaineer Birkan Uzun.

In the information given by the Municipality of Girne, it was noted that Girne Municipality was the only municipality that participated in the planting of saplings and contributed to the preparation of the activity area both during the digging and planting of the saplings.

Speaking about the event, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said they wanted to make a contribution to the memorial forest created in memory of Turkish Cypriot mountaineer Birkan Uzun, who lost his life as a result of an unfortunate accident, and that they will mobilize all their means in the future to keep the name of this young man, who set out with the goal of 7 Continents and 7 Summits, and who flew the Turkish Cypriot Flag.

Güngördü stated that this effort of Birkan Uzun is very important for the Turkish Cypriot youth and that he established a place in everyone’s hearts with the message he published at the last summit climb in Antarctica.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality