Opportunity knocks at KADS Open House

It’s time to put on makeup …. It’s time to dress up right …. It’s time to raise the curtain on the KADS’ open house tonight

The KADS (Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society) performers are looking to recruit you to join their 2022 programme of shows and play readings. With a variety of comedies, melodrama, one-act dramas and the Christmas show, KADS are hoping that you might like to come along and get involved. But there’s more to acting than acting so if treading the boards fills you with fear and trepidation there are other roles waiting to be filled: costume design and creation, back stage, set building to name but a few.

Why not join us on Thursday 31st March, 2.00pm at the Black Olive Café, Alsancak for a cup of tea and a piece of cake and chat with a group of very nice people?

Please ring KADS on 0533 848 5313 for further details.