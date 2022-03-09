BRS News: Registering NHS Vaccinations on Adapass

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 7th March 2022.

NHS VACCINATIONS / TRNC TRAVEL FORMS / RESIDENCY REMINDER

REGISTERING NHS VACCINATIONS ON ADAPASS

Following discussions with the TRNC Health Ministry, we have now been given the following advice in relation to registering NHS vaccinations into Adapass.

Please contact Mr Birdal Cihangir of the TRNC Health Ministry by WhatsApp ONLY.

His WhatsApp number is 0090 542 860 6075. Please send him images of the following documents

Passport Picture Page

NHS Vaccination Record

Adapass Record – if you have one. If not, then confirm that you do not have an existing Adapass record.

Residency Permit

If you do not currently have an Adapass Record, then you will also need to supply your TRNC mobile number, e-mail address, and also your residential address in the TRNC.

(Unofficially I am also advised that for our non-British Passport holder members, Birdal can also deal with EU vaccination certificates that need to be incorporated into Adapass, so the same level of information, as shown above, will be required)

EXPERIENCING PROBLEMS GETTING YOUR QR CODE FROM GUVENDE KAL PRIOR TO TRAVELLING BACK TO THE TRNC?

It would appear that a number of members are experiencing difficulties when trying to upload either their Vaccination Certificate or Adapass information into the Guvende Kal application, which currently remains a requirement to re-enter the TRNC.

On varying occasions when one of the two documents above does upload you then get a message from Guvende Kal to download your QR Code, but it is proving impossible to download the QR Code.

Should you experience this problem, take an image or a screenshot of the final page of your Guvende Kal application, which shows your Travel number (TRVL) and immediately send it by e-mail to Guvende Kal, using the following e-mail address, guvendekal@kktcell.com

Within a short period of time, you should then receive an e-mail back from Guvende Kal which will contain an attachment with a J-peg document containing your QR Code which you should then immediately print off.

RESIDENCY REMINDER

If you have an expired Residency Permit whilst in the TRNC please be aware that you will be deemed as ‘overstaying’.

We are aware that for those persons who would be looking to leave the TRNC without a valid Residency Permit you WILL be subject to fines of 332tl per day, (from Expiry to Exit) so would urge you to ensure you plan ahead so that you have begun your renewal in sufficient time to have attended your Police Station appointment prior to your departure. Currently the Police Station appointments are issued within 7 – 14 days of application.

Under these circumstances we would recommend you print a ‘screenshot’ showing you have completed this stage of your application/renewal to carry with you.

