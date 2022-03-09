Girne Municipality and Kuşadası Municipality joint beach project

The Joint Project Submitted for the Karaoğlanoğlu Public Beach (Antis) in Girne Karaoğlanoğlu, by the Municipality of Kuşadası, which is a sister municipality with the Girne Municipality, has been approved.

The project prepared by Girne Municipality and Kuşadası Municipality was included in the first 8 projects approved throughout the island within the scope of the Union of Municipalities of Turkey Grant Project. Located in Karaoğlanoregion, Karaoğlanoğlu Public Beach (Antis), which belongs to Girne Municipality, includes landscaping, the addition of a volleyball court for young people and a playground. It is stated that the project, which will be divided into stages, will start in the coming days.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject, pointing out that they have signed joint projects with municipalities in Turkey, and stated that their cooperation is moving forward with each passing day. Pointing out that the cooperation with the Union of Municipalities of Turkey and other municipalities in Turkey will make great contributions to the city and the people of the city, Güngördü stated that the improvement of Antis beach for the youth will be carried out in stages.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality