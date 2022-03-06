Susie’s Quiz results for 3rd March at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….
We had an excellent night at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe for Susie’s Quiz on the 3rd March 2022
What a night, we had with great food, great service, and a lovely warm atmosphere with lots of laughter and people enjoying themselves.
The rounds consisted of, A Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Danger Zone, Letter Round which this week was London, A Music Round, Bump and Nominate.
Lots of Shut Ya Gobs were going out too.
The results were:
- 1st Dunne and Dusted
- 2nd Tyke That
- 3rd The Shebells
- 4th The Socialites
- 5th The Foundations
- And the Famous Lemon went to the Fork Handles
Thank you to everyone who joined us .and a special thank you to Kate Bell and Alan Gardner for all your help. Thank you also to Ali Raza and his Diiva team for hosting us and looking after us so well.
Even more, teams are booked for next week so we are looking forward to that.
Keep Quizzing
Susie Q Xxxx
