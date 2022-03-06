Levent Schools plant their Memorial Forest

As Levent School’s students and teachers, we implemented our memorial forest project and planted our saplings in order to leave a greener world to future generations.

We are aware of the need for individuals and institutions to take responsibility and participate in these days, where the fight against global climate change becomes more important every year. We took our goal of raising individual’s conscious respect for nature, which we have been focusing on for years, to the next level, and as a result of the protocol signed with the Northern Cyprus Forestry Department, we brought together thousands of saplings with our students and teachers.

We planted a sapling for each of our students and teachers who are studying in our schools in order to replace more trees that were destroyed as a result of the fire in the Mediterranean region in recent years and to breathe for our future. In addition, where we planted saplings for the teachers and students who will join our family in the next academic years. we created the Schools Memorial Forest.

Source (Turkish): Levent Schools