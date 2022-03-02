Girne Municipality continues visits to citizens over 65

The Second Spring Unit, affiliated to the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, continues routine sugar and blood pressure measurements for its members over the age of 65 living within the boundaries of the municipality.

In order to become a member of the Second Spring Unit, which also provides services to the elderly in need of hospital medication and hospital transportation, and to benefit from the services, you can reach us by calling 0533 870 20 10 and 0542 880 21 17.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu said that there are nearly a thousand members over the age of 65 registered to the Second Spring Unit affiliated to their branches. Pointing out that they support their members on many issues such as routine sugar, blood pressure measurements, and hospital transportation, Kadıoğlu said, “Old age is a period that is often associated with illness and need for care. This leads to the isolation of elderly individuals from society. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, they have had to take a break for a while. “We have re-intensified our home visits and for this reason, we are trying to contact our elders more frequently. We want all our elders in need to benefit from our services. All our people over the age of 65 living in our municipality can register with the Second Spring Units,” she said.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that with the Covid 19 pandemic, it is more understandable to protect our elders and said that they are working to understand them and not to leave them alone with the illnesses and problems brought by old age. Güngördü stated that they act with the awareness that all people of all ages and situations have the right to a quality life and they do their best to contribute to this. Güngördü said, “The Second Spring Unit personnel affiliated to our Social Affairs Branch, our personnel who come into contact with our elders during home visits, establish close relations with them as their families. They support them. We strive to ensure that none of our elders feel lonely. We want to follow up their health with routine controls and support them to lead a better quality of life.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality