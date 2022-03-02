Dr. İlksoy Aslım presented his book to Girne Mayor Güngördü

Academician Assist. Assoc. Dr. İlksoy Aslım visited Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and presented his book “The Cyprus Dilemma in US Foreign Policy”.

Providing information to Güngördü about the book, Aslım noted that the book, which was published by Khora Publications and based on US archives and documents, went on sale in Turkey and Cyprus. Aslım said that he has been interested in politics since his youth and the book is based on research within the framework of his knowledge and experience on Cyprus.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his pleasure to host his friend İlksoy Aslım from his childhood and youth, nd acquaintance based in Limassol, and received information about his book. Güngördü pointed out the importance of the research for the political history of the country and for leaving permanent resources for future generations. Güngördü, drawing attention to the destruction caused by the current war between Russia and Ukraine, stated the importance of advocating for peace and reconciliation on the island. Güngördü thanked İlksoy Aslım for the signed book presented to him and wished him continued success. At the end of the meeting, it was decided to organize a book launch and signing day in Girne in March.

Who is Assist. Assoc. Dr. İlksoy Aslım?

Born in Nicosia in 1959, İlksoy Aslım completed his high school education in Güzelyurt and continued his education at Ankara Middle East Technical University (METU) Faculty of Political Science and Public Administration. Aslım, who had to leave his education there unfinished due to political reasons, decided to continue his education life again in 1998 and completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at the Near East University. Aslım, who completed his doctoral studies at the Finnish University of Oulu, worked as an academician at various universities in the country. He is currently working as an academician at Cyprus Science University.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality