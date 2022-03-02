Foreign Minister Taçoy received a delegation of Azeri MPs

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hasan Taçoy received the delegation of Azeri MPs, academics, and union leaders who were in the country to attend the Khojaly Massacre International Conference on 28th February 2022.

In his speech at the reception, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Taçoy expressed his pleasure for the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation and said that the Azeri and Turkish Cypriot people had experienced similar incidents in the past which went down in history as incidents which we do not want to remember.

Minister Taçoy also stated that the Greek Cypriot intention to continue fostering hostile feelings against Turkish Cypriots was clearly revealed with the target practice given to priests of the Greek Cypriot Orthodox Church.

Stating that the Turkish Cypriot people were less fortunate than Azerbaijan in voicing its cause to the international community and that the embargoes imposed on them still continued, Taçoy pointed to the importance of their respective countries showing solidarity and making their voice heard in the world and underlined that the Ministry of Diaspora of Azerbaijan has an important task in this regard.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office