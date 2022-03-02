ATA expands with a members clinic at the Olive Press, Lapta

The Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) has opened a new member clinic to the west of Girne. Located at the well-known Olive Press Bowls Club in Lapta on a Saturday lunchtime. This new location for the ATA, enables members in the area a convenient location in which to renew their memberships and discuss ATA activities, whilst also providing an opportunity for anyone interested in the ATA to come along and find out what the ATA has to offer.

Olive Press owner, Martin Appleton, said he was pleased to be able to help the ATA which he stated is “a friendly forward-thinking association with strong values, just like those of the Olive Press and was looking forward to working with the ATA on further initiatives”.

ATA Chairman, Philp Lloyd, thanked Martin and everyone at the Olive Press Bowls Club whilst the association did pop up members clinics at the Olive Press recently saying how impressed he was by its friendliness. Further commenting “having a member clinic in a social environment over a Saturday lunchtime will enable people to come along to find out more about the ATA whilst enjoying a cup of tea, coffee or even a lunch-time pint!”

ATA Member clinics take place at the Olive Press Bowls Club, Lapta, between 11.00 am to 1.00 pm on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

For information on this ATA member clinics visit the Member Clinics Page of the ATA website: – www.angloturkishassociation.com

