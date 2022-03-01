Martin’s Bingo at Hati’s Cafe, Esentepe on 22nd February

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

We had another great night at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe with Martin’s Bingo on the 22nd February 2022.

Hati’s Cafe has a lovely warm and welcoming atmosphere, plus great service and wonderful food with Hati’s home-made soups which are so delicious.

Martin had a little helper by the name of Ertug who called out the numbers in Turkish so we had not only in English but Turkish as well and we also had the numbers on a big screen which made everyone feel welcome and easy to play. Thank you Ertug for your great help.

Booking is advised as seating is limited due to Covid restrictions until we can go outside in the warmer weather.

So QUACK QUACK, WOBBLE WOBBLE, LEGS ELEVEN and so on and we will be here every Tuesday with eyes down at 7.00pm so please book early to ensure your seat.

SUSIE Q Xxxxxx