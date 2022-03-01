Tatar evaluated Greek Cypriot reactions to Lavrov’s words

TRNC President Ersin Tatar evaluated the reactions of the Greek Cypriot Administration against Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who used the expression ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’. Tatar emphasized that the TRNC is a reality and will continue to be.



According to the statement by the TRNC Presidency, Tatar noted that Lavrov’s assessment that “no one denies the right of Northern Cyprus representatives to participate in the dialogue” created a great impact and pointed out that the Greek Cypriot Administration’s reactions to Lavrov continue.

Tatar said: “While the Greek Cypriot Administration announced that it would take diplomatic initiatives against Russia regarding Mr. Lavrov’s use of the expression ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’, it is trying, as always, to hide the facts in Cyprus and deceive the world public opinion.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office