ATA talk on getting ready for death and after death

This week, Alsancak solicitor Ayten Birkaya, gave members of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) and their guests a very informative talk on the prickly subject of Wills and Probate at a packed Blue Song Restaurant, Lapta.

Debbie Bird of the ATA said; the comments from those on the day were that the talk had been so informative and useful for them, and, that Ayten had impressed everyone by presenting a talk in a professional but friendly manner rather than lecturing everyone. Something which resulted in the talk over-running by a long way due to Ayten’s willingness to answer question upon question from those attending the talk.

After the talk, everyone enjoyed a wonderful three course meal with the conversation around the dining tables being about what they had learned from Ayten and what they must now do!

In the days after the talk, both the ATA and Ayten have received numerous congratulations on providing such useful information and asking if another could be organised on other subjects of importance to the expat community.

For information on this ATA event visit the 2022 Events Page of the ATA website: – www.angloturkishssociation.com Facebook Group or Facebook Page.

Anglo Turkish Association

The friendly listening association with a heart supporting good causes in Northern Cyprus for the benefit of everyone