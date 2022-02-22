“Unıverse of Lıfe” Exhibition opened in Girne Art Rooms Gallery

Hayati Evren’s first solo exhibition, entitled “THE UNIVERSE OF LIFE”, met with art lovers in collaboration with Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) at the Art Rooms Gallery in Girne, with the reception held on Thursday, February 17th at 18.30.

Born in 1991 in Famagusta, young artist Hayati Evren is a graduate of Visual Communication and Design Department. The works of the artist, which combines important and popular works in art history with frames from today’s daily life using digital manipulation methods, with an ‘anachronistic’ approach, contain a lot of humour.

Thinking that his freedom and originality were restricted in the advertising agencies he worked for after university, he decided to continue his working life as a freelancer. In 2017, he established the website Hayati’nin Evreni (@hayatininevreni) and blended more than 1000 images from popular culture with humor. As his audience increased, he gained worldwide recognition and became the subject of many international magazines, newspapers, websites and theses.

The exhibition entitled “UNIVERSE OF LIFE”, organized in collaboration with ARUCAD, can be visited at Art Rooms Gallery in Girne between 13.30-20.30 every day except Sunday, until Thursday, March 17th.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)