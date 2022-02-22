TRNC Prime Minister presented new cabinet to President Tatar

Prime Minister Sucuoğlu presented the new cabinet of the UBP-DP-YDP Government to President Ersin Tatar and received his approval.

The list of the Council of Ministers is as follows:

Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu (UBP)

Minister of Economy and Energy Kutlu Evren (UBP)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hasan Taçoy (UBP)

Minister of Interior Ünal Üstel (UBP)

Minister of Finance Sunat Atun (UBP)

Minister of National Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu (UBP)

Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dursun Oğuz (UBP)

Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı (YDP)

Minister of Health Ali Pilli (UBP)

Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu (DP)

Minister of Labour and Social Security Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu (UBP)

Source: TRNC Public Information Office