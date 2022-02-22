TRNC Prime Minister presented new cabinet to President Tatar

Prime Minister Sucuoğlu presented the new cabinet of the UBP-DP-YDP Government to President Ersin Tatar and received his approval.
The list of the Council of Ministers is as follows:
- Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu (UBP)
- Minister of Economy and Energy Kutlu Evren (UBP)
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Hasan Taçoy (UBP)
- Minister of Interior Ünal Üstel (UBP)
- Minister of Finance Sunat Atun (UBP)
- Minister of National Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu (UBP)
- Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dursun Oğuz (UBP)
- Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı (YDP)
- Minister of Health Ali Pilli (UBP)
- Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu (DP)
- Minister of Labour and Social Security Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu (UBP)
Source: TRNC Public Information Office
