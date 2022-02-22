TFR celebrated Valentines Night at the Driftwood Restaurant

Readers mail…

From Ralph Kratzer…TFR – The Foreigh Residents in the TRNC….

Here is a report of our Events Manager Pamela Tschersich:

“With the easing of the Covid restrictions, 97 TFR members gathered to celebrate Valentines Night at DRIFTWOOD. The food, service & music made the evening another event to remember…

Thank you Team Driftwood for the superb help with planning the event & showing us, although a full house, you still maintained the quality service & food that we have all become accustomed to…..your reputation goes before you !!

Thank you also to James Smile for the great entertainment…he knew just what to sing to get us all up dancing….a very popular entertainer who, fear not, we will see again ….

The table roses which I purchased locally came from the very small Garden Centre almost opposite the Atakara Supermarket (Alsancak)…it looks nothing from the outside but she keeps fresh cut flowers in her cooler room as well as a lovely range of pot plants….14 members pulled the lucky ticket to take one home with them.

The onsite photographer from Foto Kibris (Alsancak) also did well taking photos and developing them onsite for people to purchase.”