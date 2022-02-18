CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 215 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

This week has been more productive with fewer side issues so we have been able to concentrate on setting up and publishing our weekly online e-newspaper so that it arrives in good time for Sunday reading.

There is a lot of posts this week that highlight the fact that people living in the TRNC are disadvantaged in many ways due to the pressure of the so-called RoC which enjoys the unfair support from the UN, EU, UK, and the rest of the world.

May we take this opportunity of thanking our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews that we can share with our readers and followers.

May we also remind you of regular Podcasts which can be listened to by clicking here on one of the podcast channels we are using.

Issue 215 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:

For those readers who wish to read past news and reviews from our wide selection of e-newspapers, please click below in the listing to make your selection

2022 Enewspapers:

2021 Enewspapers:

2020 Enewspapers:



.2019 Enewspapers: click here

2018 Enewspapers: click here

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December click here