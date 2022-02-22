Blue March is coming in support of men’s cancer

Readers mail…

From Helen L. Karayman….

Hello Readers,

Some of you will probably remember my ‘Green December’ quest…

Well, now it’s time for the ‘Blue March’ – a month that will be dedicated to raising awareness of the issue of cancer in men. As most of us know, men are not really talking about their health issues, so this is the time we give them a hand and at the same time let them know that we care!

For this purpose, I have decided to dye my hair BLUE, in this way trying again to raise some funds for Tulips (Help Those With Cancer Association). And this time I won’t be alone! My partner will not only dye his hair blue but his beard as well! For those of you that don’t know it, he is an actor in Lefkoşa Municipality Theater – he will actually play his roles on stage with blue hair and beard (LOL)!!!

Also, if you have male friends that have survived or still fighting cancer, and if they agree, of course, I would like to post some articles about them and their stories.

On this quest, I will need again all the support I can get. To start with, I am looking for a hairdresser to help both me and my partner to turn blue. If there are any other nutters out there willing to do this, then welcome to the ‘Team Blue’!

I am also looking for sponsors, so this way we can start raising some funds for the cancer patients.

If there are venues (bars, restaurants) that wish to organise fundraising nights, please get in touch with me so we can arrange for some entertaining evenings with music, food and raffle draws.

Spring is knocking at our door so let us make this March a month to remember!

Thank you and with best wishes,

Helen

Contact Helen L. Karayman on Facebook.