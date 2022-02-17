International interest in Karpaz Nature Conservation

The Karpaz Peninsula Sea Turtles Research and Conservation Project, which was carried out last year in cooperation with the Environment Protection Department of the Deputy Prime Ministry, Ministry of Tourism and Environment, and Tashkent Nature Park, is being repeated this year.

Karpaz Peninsula, which is one of the important nature areas of our country and contains 3 different Special Environmental Protection Areas, is home to dozens of protected wildlife, especially the endangered Green and Loggerhead sea turtles, which stands out as one of its fields.

Every year, hundreds of sea turtles come from different corners of the Mediterranean and nest on the beaches of the Karpaz Peninsula. This year, a total of 320 volunteers from 50 countries and 44 different universities applied to support the research and conservation activities of the Project, the scope of which was further developed in cooperation with the Environmental Protection Department and Tashkent Nature Park.

Volunteers who will participate in the research and protection of sea turtles, which will be held between 15 May and 30 September, will convey both the nature and ecotourism potential of our country to their countries and become nature and tourism ambassadors for our country.

Scientific coordinator of the project and one of the researchers of Cyprus Wildlife Research Institute operating within Tashkent Nature Park Prof.Dr.Oğuz Türkozan said; “Projects carried out with the participation of international researchers and volunteers for the research and conservation of loggerhead and green sea turtles, which are endangered on a global scale, are important not only for the conservation of the species but also for cooperation and cultural exchange. 320 volunteer applications from 44 different universities are the most important indicator of the importance of Tashkent Nature Park‘s work and its international acceptance. By demonstrating once again the importance of TRNC for sea turtles, with this study that we will carry out in the 2022 breeding season with our expert team and volunteers, We will create bases for strategies to be developed for more effective conservation of species.”

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu said; “International applications to the sea turtles research and protection project carried out in cooperation with the Environmental Protection Department of our Ministry and Tashkent Nature Park in the Karpaz Peninsula, one of the rarest natural beauties of our country, are very pleasing for our country. Especially with the changing tourism trends after the COVID 19 pandemic, different tourism models and ecotourism increase its value day by day. In this context, as the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, we believe that this type of high-level work will not be limited to environmental protection activities, but also that our country will be recognized internationally and volunteers from 44 different countries will participate in this project, transferring the beauty and nature of our country to their own countries, and undertake the duty of tourism ambassadors on behalf of our country. In this way, our country’s biodiversity and ecotourism potential will be promoted at the international level.”

Source (Turkish): TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment