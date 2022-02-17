A great Valentine’s Night at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

We had a really lovely night at Diiva’s Restaurant and Bar in Esentepe on Valentine’s Night on 14th February 2022.

Love was definitely in the air and DJ Martin played the tunes of love and Northern Soul and Motown, which went down very well and it was just a wonderful, magical evening.

The food was beautiful and the service fantastic and we must say a big well done to Ali Raza and his team who looked after us so well and it”s always a pleasure to be at Diiva Restaurant.

Thank you to all the lovely couples who joined us on Valentine’s Night and we hope to see you again very soon.

SUSIE Q Xxxx