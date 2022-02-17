EMU ranks 153rd among the world’s best young universities

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) ranked 153rd among the best young universities in the world. According to the statement made by the EMU Public Relations and Press Directorate, Times Higher Education (THE) which is the publisher of the world’s most widely referenced university rankings and published in the UK, has announced the ranking of the best young universities in the world that have started education in the last 50 years.

EMU succeeded in being ranked 153rd among the universities in the world that were included in this list.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office