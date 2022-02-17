UK ignores President Tatar and the TRNC

Presidential Statement: “The United Kingdom should treat both sides in Cyprus equally”

As it is known, the UK House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle visited South Cyprus. President Ersin Tatar extended an invitation to meet with Sir Lindsay Hoyle within the framework of his visit to the island, and various civil society organisations also called upon him to visit the North and to meet with Turkish Cypriot officials. However, the fact that Sir Lindsay did not accept this invitation and only held contacts in South Cyprus caused disappointment on our side.

Whilst the United Kingdom, particularly as a guarantor country, is obliged to treat equally the two sides which have inherent rights in Cyprus, ignoring the equal rights of the Turkish Cypriot side is not acceptable. Not acknowledging the equal voice/opportunity and natural/inherent sovereign equality of the two sides only serves to perpetuate the status quo, which is considered unsustainable rather than helping them to enhance cooperation, security, and stability that is needed on the island of Cyprus and the region.

If the United Kingdom is sincere in its statements about advocating for a fair, realistic, and sustainable settlement in Cyprus, it should adopt an approach that observes the principle of absolute equality of the two sides in its dialogue and contacts.

Source: Presidency of The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus