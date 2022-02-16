Girne Semester Festival ended with a children’s  party

Girne Municipality Half-term Festival came to an end with a Children’s Party on Saturday, February 12th, 2022. In the event held in the Art Gallery, the children had an unforgettable day with fun, games, and competitions.

On the last day of the activities held within the framework of the program prepared by the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, especially the Bubble Show was highly appreciated by the children at the children’s party attended by the clown and lots of doll mascots. The children had a lot of fun playing with the foam and getting into the giant bubbles. Towards the end of the entertainment, the families who came to collect their children also participated in the game and the bridge that the children would pass under made both families and children very happy.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that they organized various activities for children during the semester break, with painting, ceramics, fairy tale workshops, and various activities, and said that they aimed to prepare the children to start the new school period both mentally and physically relaxed.

Güngördü wished all children a successful term and thanked everyone who contributed to these activities and the trainers who voluntarily supported them.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality