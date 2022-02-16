Faiz Sucuoğlu: “The heroic epic of Turkish Cypriots from Limassol”

TRNC Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu, emphasized that the Limassol Resistance is an heroic epic of the Turkish Cypriots from Limassol.

In his message issued on the occasion of the 58th anniversary of the Resistance, stating that the Turkish Cypriots will never compromise on the guarantee of the Motherland Turkey and that this stance should be understood very well by the parties involved, Sucuoğlu stressed “Turkish Cypriots from Limassol showed great resistance to protect the Turkish Cypriots’ presence on the island against the genocide perpetrated by the Greek Cypriots and Greeks against the Turkish Cypriots, and they sacrificed their lives for this cause by continuing their struggle in poverty 58 years ago. This resistance has an important place in our struggle for freedom and this is the heroic epic of the Turkish Cypriots from Limassol. We commemorate our martyrs with gratitude”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office