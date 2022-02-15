TRNC Presidency: EU should advise Greek Cypriots to support CMP

In the statement made by the TRNC Presidency, it was noted that the Greek Cypriot Leadership continues to make statements in relation to the issue of missing persons, which does not conform with good faith, which concerns Turkish Cypriots as well as Greek Cypriots equally and that the most important task for the EU is to refrain from disrupting bilateral relations by undermining the issue through the press, and to advise the Greek Cypriot leadership to support the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP)”

It was also stated in the statement that Greek Cypriot Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotiu, who spoke on behalf of the Greek Cypriot Leadership, continues to turn such a humanitarian issue into propaganda material and to cast a shadow over the activities carried out by the CMP with statements targeting the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Republic of Turkey.

“As the Turkish Cypriot side, we fully support the CMP and we provide financial and other types of contributions, to ensure the committee continues its activities effectively,” was included in the statement.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office