EMU chess team captain Salih Uçucu became World University Champion

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Chess Team competed in the “Kasparov Chess Foundation University Cup – Kasparov Chess Foundation Universities Cup” organized for the second time this year.

According to the information provided by EMU, the world inter-university chess championship, attended by 149 universities and 691 participants was held online on February 5-6.

While the EMU Chess Team ranked 41st in the tournament, Team Captain Salih Uçucu won 9 out of 9 matches in the individual category and became the World University Champion.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office