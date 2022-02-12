Tulips thank the 2021 Christmas Swimmers fundraising

Readers mail….

From Sue Tilt….Tulips….

Hello readers,

Wow! What an amazing surprise for both Tulips and Kemal Sarcacoglu Foundation to receive a cheque each for 22,505 TL.

Our biggest thanks go to Barbara Fursman who once again organised the swim which has now become an annual event for both Tulips and Kemal Saracoglu.

Our thanks also go to Creditwest Bank for their sponsorship and to Lord’s Palace for being such great hosts.

However, without the swimmers and their sponsors there would be no event so thank you to each and everyone who participated and all those that sponsored the swimmers.

We hope to see you all at the end of this year!

Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)