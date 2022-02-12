11th Internatıonal Cartoon Competition is now accepting Artworks

The Acceptance of Artworks has started for the 11th International Cartoon Contest, which will be traditionally held within the framework of the 21st Olive Festival – International Olive Humour Festival 2022, by the Municipality of Girne and the Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association.

To date, 3,106 cartoonists from 95 countries in 6 continents have participated in the international cartoon competition, which has been organized since 2007, with a total of 6,772 works. More than 50 cartoon artists served as Members of the International Selection Committee in the city of Girne. More than 70 foreign and local cartoonists and artists were hosted at the International Cartoon Competition and Golden Olive Humour Service Awards ceremonies.

In this context, the cartoons that were sent to the International Olive Cartoon Contest, which received a degree and were deemed worthy of exhibition, were published as a book. A total of 10 cartoon albums were published from 2008 to 2020.

Between 2008 and 2021, the International Olive Cartoons Exhibition was held simultaneously 22 times in Girne city and Zeytinlik village, 3 times in Turkey, 1 time each in Gabrovo in Bulgaria and Pristina in Kosovo.

Nidai Güngördü, Mayor of Girne said; “The ‘International Olive Humour Festival and International Cartoon Contest’, organized by the Girne Municipality together with the Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association as part of the Olive Festival, is now known by the art circles of many countries and has become an important competition.

Very positive opinions about the competition, which is followed closely by the artists who are interested in the art of cartoons, are shared with us.

Despite the Covid-19 Pandemic we have been experiencing for the last two years, the continuation of the competition has been ensured with our intense efforts in this context, and despite the difficult conditions, the competition is developing and making a name for itself with the unifying, healing and limitless power of art.

I wish success to all the artists who will send their works to the competition, which I believe will contribute greatly to the development of tolerance, love and peace, and I wish to see you in healthier and artistic days with the opportunities that art and production will bring to us, I present my respects to everyone.”

The conditions of the 11th International Cartoon Contest are as follows: The contest is open to all amateur or professional world cartoonists over the age of 18 or anyone who can draw cartoons – regardless of religion, language or race.

Topics:

(A) Olive, Olive and Time, Olive and History, Olive and Mythology, Olive and Technology, Olive and Cyprus, Olive and Life, Olive and Peace, Olive and War, Olive and Health, Olive and Woman, Olive and Man, Olive and Child, Cartoons Against Cutting Olive Trees, Olive Oil, Olive Branch, Olive Tree, Benefits of Olive, Olive and Oil Mills etc.

(B) Free Subject (Any subject can be drawn)

The works to be sent to the competition must be in cartoon style. Works in the style of painting or illustration are not accepted. Caricatures must be unwritten.

The works to be sent to the competition will be original. Size: A4 or A3. Black and white or colour. Each participant will write their name, surname, address, telephone and e-mail address on the back of the cartoon; and should send photos and short resumes.

It is possible to participate in the competition with a maximum of two works in each topic (Olive or Free) (2 x 2 = 4)

Works can be submitted until 30 April 2022 at the latest to “11. International Cartoon Contest, Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association, Mailbox: 455 Nicosia – Northern Cyprus”.

Awards: Grand Prize, 15.000 Turkish Liras + Golden Olive Statue + Diploma.

Section on olives: First Prize , 5,000 Turkish Liras + Golden Olive Statue + Girne Municipality Award;

Second Prize, Silver Olive Statue + Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association Award;

Third Prize, Bronze Olive Sculpture + Olive Festival Award. Finalist Award for 50 Draws.

Free section: First Prize , 5,000 Turkish Lira + Golden Olive Statue + Girne Mayor Special Award;

Second Prize , Silver Olive Statue + Olive Humour Festival Award;

Third Prize , Bronze Olive Statue + Ramiz Gökçe Special Award. 50 Draws Finalist Award

Detailed competition specifications can be obtained from http://www.zeytinkarikaturleri.com.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality