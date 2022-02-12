Share your TRNC News and Reviews with the World

By Chris Elliott….

Margaret Sheard and I at CyprusScene.com having written in now past local newspapers have continued to take a great interest in TRNC community activities be they large or small and welcomed the opportunity of sharing these with the world as Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has traditionally, not promoted itself in the English international language.

We wish to continue the promotion of our adopted homeland and will be delighted to receive news and reviews from new and existing contributors so we can continue to make the CyprusScene website and podcasts a favourite place for many to see what’s happening the Jewel in the Mediterranian which still, enjoys peace unlike many other countries in the world.

Let’s not forget the online CyprusScene weekly e-newspaper containing most news and reviews we publish which is emailed to subscribers every week and has received many messages of congratulations and appreciation.

Naturally to organise the maximum publication of news and reviews is always a challenge and if there are any readers and followers who would like to give a little of their time to help us we will be delighted to hear from them by email at kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com

