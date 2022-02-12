CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 214 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

It’s a sunny peaceful afternoon in Northern Cyprus, as we prepare to send out our online Sunday weekly e-newspaper but elsewhere, we see Europe, which could go down in a meltdown and misery due to obsessive lust for power and possession by a world leader.

We have had our share of these actions in the past when Greek Cypriots aided by Greece tried to ethnically cleanse the Turkish Cypriots from the island and, when this failed, they highjacked the governance of Cyprus and formed the so-called Republic of Cyprus without the Turkish Cypriots which the UN, EU, UK and the rest of the world support in an attempt to financially force the Turkish Cypriots into accepting reunification at whatever cost the future may hold for them and we will write more of this soon.

