President Tatar: We wish the Greek Cypriots side ends provocation

TRNC President Ersin Tatar published a message on the occasion of the 58th anniversary of the Limassol Resistance.

In his message, Tatar stated that they, as the Turkish Cypriot side, aim to reach a fair, permanent, and sustainable solution in Cyprus. Tatar continued as follows:

“While our calls for positive dialogue in this direction continue, it is very dangerous and worrying that the Greek Cypriot side continues to arm itself with activities that create tension. Our hope and expectation are that the Greek Cypriot side puts an end to its efforts to provoke and create tension and that it responds positively to our calls for dialogue.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office