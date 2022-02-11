BRS News: Revised Entry Rules for the UK at 11th February

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 10th February 2022.

IF YOU ARRIVE IN ENGLAND AFTER 4AM, 11 FEBRUARY, THE FOLLOWING RULES WILL APPLY.

FULLY VACCINATED – FROM 11 FEBRUARY

If you qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England, you:

Will not need to take a COVID-19 test before you travel to England or after you arrive

Will not need to quarantine when you arrive

You will still need to complete a passenger locator form before you travel to England.

NOT FULLY VACCINATED – FROM 11 FEBRUARY

If you do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England, you will need to:

Show proof of a negative COVID-19 test – test to be taken in the 2 days before you travel to England

Book and pay for a Covid 19 test – to be taken after you arrive in England

Complete a passenger locator form before you travel to England

You will need to book the PCR test before you travel.

You will not need to quarantine, unless the result of the PCR test is positive.

If you arrive in England before 4am, 11 February you must follow the current rules.

