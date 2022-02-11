TRNC at EMITT International Tourism and Travel Exhibition

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is being represented at the 25th East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition (EMITT) which started in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday 9th February 2022.

The photo of the late Turkish Cypriot mountaineer Birkan Uzun, who unfurled a TRNC flag in Antarctica but died tragically in a skiing accident in the United States a few weeks later, is on display at the TRNC stand.

In a statement by the TRNC Deputy Prime Ministry, Ministry of Tourism and Environment, it was noted that they had the opportunity of commemorating the late Birkan Uzun who contributed to promoting the TRNC.

The fair is being attended by a delegation of ministry officials, tourism operators, and sector representatives from the TRNC.

EMITT 2022, the 4th largest travel and tourism exhibition in the world, a leading event in Turkey, will run until 12th February.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office