BRS News: Revised TRNC Entry Rules

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 8th February 2022.

Please find below the revised entry requirements for the TRNC.

ANTIGEN/LATERAL FLOW TESTING RESULT IS NOW ACCEPTED FOR ENTRY INTO THE TRNC FOR FULLY VACCINATED TRAVELLERS. (2 February 2022)

The criteria for a PCR is that the test must not be older than 72 hours prior to departure.

Antigen/Lateral Flow test results must not be older than 24 hours prior to departure, these cannot be home test kits provided by the NHS as they do not provide any evidence the test was taken at the appropriate time.

Printed or electronic documents must still be produced for evidence when travelling.

PCR / ANTIGEN TESTS WILL NOT BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY INTO THE TRNC (1 March 2022)

The TRNC Ministry of Health announced the decisions taken by the Upper Committee on Infectious Diseases. Accordingly, PCR test or antigen test will now be sufficient for entry into the TRNC.

GENERAL RULES

VACCINATED / HAVE HAD THE DISEASE

With Effect from 1st March Travellers who have previously been infected with Covid may enter without PCR or Antigen test results.

Persons who have not exceeded 270 days (9 months) after the second dose of their vaccine (a single dose for Johnson) will be considered fully vaccinated and will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/antigen test.

Persons who have exceeded their second dose (one dose for Johnson) for 270 days (9 months) will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/antigen test if they have received booster doses.

Persons who have had the disease at least 10 days after the positive PCR test but not 180 days will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/antigen test.

UNVACCINATED

Unvaccinated persons will still be required to produce a PCR test and to quarantine.

FURTHER CLARIFICATION FROM THE TRNC HEALTH MINISTRY RELATING TO TRAVELERS WHO HAVE PREVIOUSLY BEEN INFECTED BY COVID ENTERING THE TRNC.

The Health Ministry has just clarified that for those travellers who fall into the category shown above, the entry requirements are as follows:

Before 1st of March, the previously infected person will need a PCR test.

After the 1st of March, they will be able to enter without PCR test for 180 days, with proof of infection.

The option for PCR or Antigen Tests until the 1st March is therefore only available for travellers who have not been previously infected with Covid, as no Antigen alternative option currently exists.

It is noted that the above information may not match that which is provided by Guvende Kal, however as the information originates from and is provided by a senior doctor within the Health Ministry, it is the information that we are offering to our members.

Please note that the ‘Guvende Kal’ travel document is still required to be completed within 72 hours of travel.

