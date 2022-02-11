Çavuşoğlu: Stance of Greek Cypriot is main reason for talks failure

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that the negotiations with the Greek Cypriot Administration for a political solution and federation in Cyprus which continued for 54 years could not be successful and that the stance of the Greek Cypriot side played a role behind the failure and said “They are the ones who broke the 1960 Treaty”.



Çavuşoğlu made evaluations on foreign policy in the live broadcast of TRT Haber.



Stating that at the end of 54 years in Cyprus, one side was rewarded and the other side was punished, Çavuşoğlu pointed out that they have made sincere efforts on sovereign equality in Crans-Montana.



Çavuşoğlu noted that although the negotiations for the federation may continue for another 100 years, they will not succeed. The negotiations can only be started based on two states with sovereign equality and added that both the TRNC President Ersin Tatar and Turkey, as the guarantor country, put forward their stance on this matter at the 5+1 informal meeting held in Geneva.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office