Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu 42nd anniversary of his death

Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu, who is known for his services during and after the resistance years of the Turkish Cypriot people, as well as being the founder of the Turkish Resistance Organisation (TMT) and former Health Minister, was commemorated on the 42nd anniversary of his death.

Nalbantoğlu, who died on 6th February 1980, played a leading role in all stages of the Turkish Cypriot struggle and political history. He left his mark on the Turkish Cypriot national struggle by serving on many fronts, including Erenköy.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office