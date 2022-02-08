Tulips thank Serdal Kurt, of Bestmar Supermarket,

Readers mail….

From Sue Tilt….Tulips….

Hello readers,

Tulips would like to say a HUGE thank you to Serdal Kurt, owner of Bestmar Supermarket, as he once again supported Tulips in their Food Drive outside his store in Lapta on Saturday, 5th February 2022.

We would also like to sincerely thank everyone who donated, either goods or monetary donations which we then spent in Bestmar, as we think (and the office was bagging everything up today) we have enough goods to feed our families twice which is truly amazing and all down to your generosity.

Thanks also go to the volunteers who stood outside from 9am to 4pm, you are all stars. Last but not least Deniz, you and Ayse were absolute angels helping us to purchase so much on the day!

The Tulips Food Appeals started in March 2017 when Amore Beauty Salon first suggested this and became a drop off point for our collections and continues to do so 5 years later along with Best Seller Bookstore, Karakum.

We then held 2 very successful food appeals outside Lemar in April 2017 and October 2012 which involved Serdal Kurt as he was the area manager of Lemar.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Serdal, Amore Beauty Salon (Lapta) and Best Sellers for their continued support also each and every one of you who has donated in the past and continues to do so to help people in need.

Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)