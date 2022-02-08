Children Had Fun with Girne Social Life Center

Children Had Fun at the Half-term Festival traditionally organized by the Municipality of Girne for children aged 4-11.

The Origami Workshop and Game Day activities, which are among the activities held within the framework of the program prepared by the Social Affairs Branch under the umbrella of the Social Life Center, were held with the intense participation of children.

While the children made various animal figures out of paper in the origami workshop, they had a good time playing various educational and instructive games on the Game Day.

A Painting Workshop was held at the Social Life Center on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, and a Ceramic Workshop will be held at the Social Life Center on Thursday, February 10. The events to be organized as part of the Half-Semester Festival will end with a Children’s Party at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery on Saturday, February 12, between 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality