St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, New Year 2022 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their New Year magazine which is so full of information as under.

SERVICE TIMES FOR JANUARY

Each Sunday there will be a service of Holy Communion at 10:30am

Each Thursday Morning at 10 am there will be a service of Holy Communion

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Documentary proof (printed copies of a valid AdaPass will be required before entry can be allowed into the church.

Please note that wearing masks, social distancing and limits on numbers are still necessary and it is important to arrive on time as we will not be able to admit anyone after 10.30am.

Unvaccinated people: No entry permitted

For any further information please see the church website or contact the Church Wardens.

On Father Mike’s Page he writes:

“Sadly, as I write, St Andrew’s is closed due to a coronavirus outbreak which has affected several parishioners, including myself. In light of this the Church Council has been given permission to close for a period of two weeks to allow any further cases of infection to come to light, and to allow the appropriate quarantine procedures for those who have tested positive with a PCR test to complete……..more……..

And so much more is included in this month’s magazine for readers which is interesting and enjoyable.

For those readers who may have internet issues that spoil their reading of the article below

