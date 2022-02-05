Manchester Metropolitan University meets with ARUCAD Students.

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Plastic Arts Department offers its students a double degree opportunity based on a cooperation agreement with Manchester School of Art (MSoA) affiliated to Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU). As part of the collaboration, MMU Art undergraduate program faculty member Dr. Brigitte Jurack and ARUCAD students came together in an online presentation.

In the online presentation, ARUCAD Plastic Arts Department Head Assist. Assoc. Dr. Eser Keçeci along with, students from the Department of Plastic Arts and related students from other faculties attended.

Within the framework of the academic cooperation between MMU and ARUCAD, Dr.Jurack made an introduction to the student candidates who want to spend the last years of their undergraduate education at MMU’s UK Campus and answered the questions from the students. ARUCAD Plastic Arts Department students who want to spend their last year in MSoA, if they are successful, will have both ARUCAD and Manchester Metropolitan University diplomas.

Giving detailed information about the Manchester School of Art Department of Fine Arts and the Department of Fine Arts and Art History, Dr. Jurack talked about art studios and academics to the students. Talking about life in Manchester, artistic and social activities for students and the opportunities the city offers to students, Dr. Jurack shared possible post-graduation job opportunities and success stories of MMU graduates with ARUCAD students. After the presentation and question and answer session, which lasted approximately 1.5 hours, ARUCAD Vice Rector for International and Social Relations Assist. Assoc. Dr. İbrahim Dalkılıç took the floor and thanked MMU officials.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)