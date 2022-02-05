February 4th Karaoke Night at Hati’s Cafe, Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

It was a great night at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe with Martin’s Karaoke Night on Friday the 4th of February.

We were served beautiful home-made soup and chicken and lamb kleftiko and the café was warm and cosy and so welcoming as always.

Thank you to the lovely people who joined us and we had some great singing.

Thank you to Hati as always for hosting us and we will be .back next week on, Friday 11th February at 7.00 pm so. please book your seats and pre-order your meals with either me or Hati.

Keep safe, keep warm and keep singing.

SUSIE Q xxxx