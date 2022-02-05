Chèvrefeuille”, a new single by Taliya Hafiz and Will Harrison

“Chèvrefeuille”, a new single by Taliya Hafiz, a multilingual singer-songwriter and composer, and Will Harrison, a multi-faceted pianist, composer, and producer from the UK, invites you to delve into the realm of symphonic ballad that tells the story of immortal love.

It is a unique interpretation of the medieval poem written by Marie de France: for the first time set to music by Will Harrison and translated to Tatar, Taliya’s native language, by the Tatar poets: Haydar Zaripov and Gulzilya Kasimova. A project thus accumulates artistic and creative forces from TRNC, France, UK, and Russia. Imbued with lyricism and sensuality, this song is to set you into romantic mood offering an amazing accompaniment to February celebrations!.

Follow Taliya Hafiz & Will Harrison on social media to hear their next symphonic ballad:

Instagram: @taliyahafiz ; @will_harrison_music