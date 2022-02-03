St Andrews Church. Kyrenia, Extraordinary Meeting

Extraordinary Church Meeting

An Extraordinary Church Meeting will be held on Sunday 13th February 2022 at 11:30 am following the morning service in St. Andrew’s church.

This meeting is being called to ratify the amended Rules for the Governance and Procedures (the Constitution) for St. Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia.

All members of the church who are registered on the Electoral Roll and who are able are requested to attend this very important meeting in the life of St. Andrew’s.

Copies of the amended Constitution will be emailed to those on the Electoral Roll for whom an email address is available. A copy is also available by clicking here. Several hard copies are available in the church for those who do not have access to electronic communication.