Children continue to enjoy and learn through Art in Girne

Girne Municipality children’s art courses continue to work with tuition by Şenol Özdevrim and with the precautionary measures to protect against Covid-19.

Children in two different age groups of 5-8 and 9-13 participate every Saturday at the Girne Municipality Cultural Center and express themselves through art by using their creativity. Children produce original works by exploring, examining, thinking, and learning new things.

Information given by officials about the courses stated children learn to share new ideas and realise their talents by being influenced by each other, often in group and group work. It was noted that the art courses organized by Girne Municipality will continue throughout February without a break.

Nidai Güngördü, Mayor of Kyrenia said,“Art broadens children’s horizons and enables them to think more deeply. In this process, it makes a very important contribution to their socialisation by interacting with each other and sharing new ideas.

We also know that art is one of the most effective learning tools and that art increases learning power. For this reason, we offer all kinds of opportunities to our children with our courses and workshops in order to make a significant impact on the lives of children and to ensure that they have a pleasant and enjoyable time.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality